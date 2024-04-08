West Bengal: Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP and TMC Workers During Dilip Ghosh's Visit to Durgapur (Watch Videos)

Clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers when BJP MP and Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh visited Durgapur on Monday morning. Later, the police controlled the situation.

The altercation broke out in front of BJP's Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh.

#WATCH | West Bengal: An altercation broke out between TMC and BJP workers during BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Durgapur visit, today.



Later the situation was controlled by the police. https://t.co/Li7GAWHOBcpic.twitter.com/SxbAGTVi7S — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Workers Pushed Each Other:

“This is their (TMC) attitude. Some people came here to protest, and they were removed. So many people have come here to see me, that is why they (TMC) are protesting," Dilp Ghosh told media persons.

The clashes come amid a BJP-TMC standoff after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob in Bengal.

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes and results to take place on June 4