West Bengal trembled! 3 shot dead, including TMC leader

New Delhi: Many shocking incidents are taking place in the country. A similar tragedy is now unfolding. West Bengal is shaking once again. Three people, including a Trinamool Congress leader, have been killed. The incident took place in South 24 Parganas district. TMC leader Swapan Mazhi and two of his accomplices were indiscriminately fired upon by unidentified persons on a bike, killing all three on the spot.

According to information received, TMC leader Swapan Mazhi was riding a bike with his two accomplices in Canning in South 24 Parganas district. Just then some people came there. They stopped the bike and started firing indiscriminately at the three. The assailants then fled the scene. The incident has created a stir in the area and created an atmosphere of fear.

Swapan Mazhi was a TMC Panchayat member. He was shot dead in Gopalnagar area. His accomplices have also been shot. The shocking incident took place around 9 am. On his way back from the market, the assailants suddenly attacked the leader in a crowded place. Three have died in it.