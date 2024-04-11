West Bengal: Will Not Allow Implementation of CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code in State, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her opposition to the implementation of the CAA, NRC, and the Uniform Civil Code in the state, during an address at an Eid-ul-Fitr gathering. She warned of potential attempts to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan. If we live unitedly, nobody will be able to harm us, the Bengal chief minister added.

Mamata Banerjee had previously pledged to resist the implementation of the CAA in the state, cautioning individuals that seeking citizenship under the CAA could label them as foreigners, and advised against doing so.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks follow a sharp criticism from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the Trinamool Congress leader of "misleading" the public on the CAA and accused her of "facilitating" infiltrators for political gain. Shah said that refugees should seek citizenship without fear.

Addressing an election rally in Balurghat in Bengal on Wednesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Amit Shah said, Mamata didi is misleading people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Why is she against refugees obtaining citizenship? I request refugees not to be afraid, please apply for citizenship, there will be absolutely no problem.