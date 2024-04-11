Indira Gandhi Alleged to Have Withdrawn Rs. 60 Crore from Swiss Accounts

Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi reportedly withdrew Rs. 60 crore from a Swiss bank to fund election expenses, igniting controversy both domestically and abroad. The matter was raised not only in Indian political circles but also in the Swiss Parliament, underscoring its significance.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala on December 31, 1979, Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, speaking in Bhubaneswar, disclosed Gandhi's alleged withdrawal, prompting the Indian government to seek an investigation from Swiss authorities. However, the jurisdictional complexities surrounding the case made it challenging to track the funds.Initially, reports suggested a withdrawal of Rs. 40 crore, but subsequent clarifications revealed the actual amount to be Rs. 60 crore, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the issue.

The controversy deepened when Charan Singh addressed an election rally at Hazrat Mahal Park in Lucknow, questioning the source of funds utilized by Indira and Sanjay Gandhi to purchase 10,000 jeeps for the elections. He also highlighted the substantial influx of foreign funds into Mumbai, raising concerns about their origins and implications for electoral integrity.