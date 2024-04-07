West Bengal: Woman Files FIR Against NIA, CRPF Officers Alleging Assault

A woman from West Bengal's East Midnapore district has filed a police report against a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers, alleging physical assault and misconduct. The complaint, lodged at Bhupatinagar police station, accuses the officers of both assaulting her and her husband and violating her dignity.

The incident stems from the NIA team's investigation into a blast case linked to a Trinamool Congress leader, during which they were reportedly attacked by a mob in Bhupatinagar, prompting stones to be thrown at their vehicle.

In response, an FIR has been filed against Manabendra Jana and others based on the NIA's complaint. Additionally, Bhupathinagar Police Station has registered a separate case against Monobroto Jana, his family members, and unidentified individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the PDPP Act in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Monobroto Jana has been arrested in connection with the incident.