Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022, check details for TGT, AT posts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 6, 2022 10:50 AM2022-04-06T10:50:01+5:302022-04-06T10:50:28+5:30
Western Railway is conducting interviews for TGT and AT posts. Candidates who want to apply for the post can ...
Western Railway is conducting interviews for TGT and AT posts. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply for the post, the interview is going to hold on April 12, 2022. Interesting candidates can check details on the official website WR on wr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Vacancy Details
TGT Hindi- 1 Post
TGT Maths: 1 Post
TGT Science: 1 Post
TGT Sanskrit: 1 Post
TGT Social Science: 1 Post
TGT Physical and Health Education: 1 Post
Computer Science: 1 Post
Assistant Teacher: 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Those who want to apply for the post can check the website https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1648814259302-BCT_merged.pdf for educational qualifications, age criteria, and others.
Interview venue
The interview will be conducted at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad from 09:00 am onwards on April 12, 2022.Open in app