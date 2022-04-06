Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022, check details for TGT, AT posts

Western Railway is conducting interviews for TGT and AT posts. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply for the post, the interview is going to hold on April 12, 2022. Interesting candidates can check details on the official website WR on wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

TGT Hindi- 1 Post

TGT Maths: 1 Post

TGT Science: 1 Post

TGT Sanskrit: 1 Post

TGT Social Science: 1 Post

TGT Physical and Health Education: 1 Post

Computer Science: 1 Post

Assistant Teacher: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Those who want to apply for the post can check the website https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1648814259302-BCT_merged.pdf for educational qualifications, age criteria, and others.

Interview venue

The interview will be conducted at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad from 09:00 am onwards on April 12, 2022.