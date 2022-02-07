Wet spell over Western Himalayas, NW India on Feb 8, 9: IMD

New Delhi, Feb 7 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a wet spell over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India on February 8 and 9 and over east India on February 9 and 10.

Describing the weather systems and associated forecast and warnings, it said that there is a Western Disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

"Under its influence, scattered light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during next 24 hours and isolated rainfall/snowfall during subsequent 24 hours, isolated rainfal snl/owfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next two days," the IMD said.

A fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect northwest India from the night of February 8 and is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Western Himalayan Region (i.e. over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) during the intervening night of February 8 and 9.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and isolated rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9. Isolated hailstorm is likely over west Uttar Pradesh on February 9.

Further, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha on February 9 and 10.

The IMD also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest India during next three days and gradual fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during subsequent two days.

There will be gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of east India during next three days and no significant change during subsequent two days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of west India during next two days and gradual fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days.

Dense fog conditions is very likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura during next two days and over Odisha on February 9.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours, and cold day over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

