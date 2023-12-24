WFI President Sanjay Singh first Reaction After Suspension

On December 21, 2023, Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, secured victory in the Wrestling Federation of India, becoming its President. Following this outcome, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik declared her retirement, stating she wouldn't compete under someone loyal to Brij Bhushan. This led to widespread protests against him. Subsequently, on Sunday, the Sports Ministry took action by suspending the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body. The suspension came after President Sanjay Singh announced that the U-15 and U-20 nationals would be held in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of the year, as reported by ANI and now Sanjay Singh has reacted to this news.

Following the Ministry of Sports' intervention in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh has offered his initial response. He mentioned that he has not had the chance to go through the complete order yet and will do so before making any comments. The suspended WFI president stated, "I have not received the letter yet. I was on a flight and just heard that my activities have been stopped. Now they will see; no comment for now."

In January 2023, Indian wrestlers-initiated protests, demanding an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his presidency at the Wrestling Federation of India. Despite these allegations, Brij Bhushan Singh's ally, Sanjay Singh, secured victory as the Vice President of UP's Wrestling Association. Singh, representing one faction, clinched a decisive win with 40 votes, overshadowing his opponent, Anita Sheoran, who managed only seven votes. The election outcome was widely anticipated, as the opposing faction lacked the necessary numerical support for a competitive challenge.