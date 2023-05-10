WFI sexual harassment case: Court seeks status report from Delhi Police on investigation

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment.

The plea moved by the woman wrestlers has sought monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the statement of the victim before the court. It has also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation of the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal sought a status report from Delhi Police on the plea. The matter has been listed on May 12.

The copies of 2 FIRs were also filed in the court in a sealed cover.

Advocate S S Hooda, the counsel for the applicants submitted that the two FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28.

Nothing has been done by the police to date. Police are not ready to conduct any inquiry. Not even the statement of the victims has been recorded before the court by the police, the counsel submitted.

According to the Supreme Court mandate, the statement of a victim of sexual offences ought to be recorded before the court within 24 hours of lodging of FIR.

The applicant's counsel said that the statement was recorded by the police after 3 days of the FIR.

It was alleged by the victims that one IPS deputed by the Sports Ministry made a call to the husband of one of the victims and asked him to settle the matter.

The counsel also alleged that another official of a State wrestling body also approached the coach and family of the victim to get the matter settled.

That person said that the girls have made a mistake, you don't do it. Meet Neta ji, he will settle the matter, " the counsel submitted.

The counsel for the applicant asked what are the reasons for the inaction of the police.

Advocate Hooda also submitted that there are 3 video clips of media channels in which the accused is disclosing the facts of the case.

The counsel for the applicant also submitted that the name of the victim may be redacted from the cause list as this is a matter of sexual harassment.

