By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2024 10:14 AM2024-01-22T10:14:08+5:302024-01-22T10:15:03+5:30

'What Crime Have I Committed' Says Rahul Gandhi After He Was Stopped From Entering in Batadrava Satra, Assam

Indian National Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Assam. While his visit he is trying to connect with local people. He planned to visit the Batadrava Satra Temple, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint and scholar from the 15th century, in Nagaon. also, but authorities are not allowing him to go there. 

He questioned the authorities to tell him reason for not allowing him, while talking to media he stated that, "We are not going to do anything forcibly. We have to do our yatra, we are asking them what is the reason? He further added that We are not going to disturb anybody. We have been invited there". 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Mr. Gandhi to think again about the route for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' because of concerns about clashes with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide who can visit the temple. "Only one person can go in," he said. After this, Congress leaders and Mr. Gandhi started a sit-in protest in Nagaon.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need to avoid unnecessary competition between the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple and the visit to the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava. Mr. Sarma asked Mr. Gandhi to think about his plans again, expressing concerns that conflicting events could harm Assam's image.

"I ask Rahul Gandhi not to create the idea that there is a competition between the Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra because the TV channels will be showing the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on one side and him visiting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace on the other side. This won't be good for Assam," Mr. Sarma said. 

