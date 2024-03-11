What Is CAA? All You Need To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to announce the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Monday evening, according to the reports. Earlier this year, Home Ministry insiders had hinted that the CAA rules would be unveiled before the Lok Sabha elections. Speculation has arisen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation soon, raising anticipation that the CAA rules might be notified by the MHA tonight.

Read Also | Modi Govt likely to Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Today: Reports

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) prepares to announce the regulations for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, here are some important details about the Citizenship Amendment Act:

What Is CAA?

Introduced by the Modi government in 2019, the CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians. These individuals migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Key Features of CAA: