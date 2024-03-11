Modi Govt likely to Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Today: Reports

The Union Home Ministry is likely to notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today as per a India Today report. The CAA Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2019. Home Minister Amit Shah has, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May. After much anticipation, the Union Home Ministry is poised to announce the rules governing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a move that could have far-reaching implications for citizenship norms in the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.The introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sparked considerable controversy and led to widespread protests across India. Critics argued that the law discriminates against Muslims and undermines the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

In contrast, the government defended the legislation as a humanitarian effort aimed at protecting persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries. Despite being passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and officially notified on December 12 of the same year, the implementation of the contentious law has been delayed due to the absence of notification of the accompanying rules.