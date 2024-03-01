Amit Shah's Car Number Plate with 'CAA' Goes Viral Ahead of Likely Rollout

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP headquarters on Thursday for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, netizens were drawn to his car's number plate. Shah was seen in a vehicle with the registration 'DL1C AA 4421'. This occurrence coincides with the anticipation of Shah announcing the regulations for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections takes effect.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP national president JP Nadda arrive for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EVvmUaOepe — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

The BJP-led NDA government aims to provide Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."The CAA is a law of the country and its notification will definitely be issued. It will be issued before the polls. The CAA will be implemented before the elections. No one should have any confusion about it," Shah had earlier said at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024.He said granting Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of the neighbouring countries was a promise of the Congress leadership too.

The Home Minister had claimed that the CAA CAA is not a law to snatch anyone's citizenship. "Our Muslim brothers are being instigated on the issue of CAA. CAA can't snatch anyone's citizenship as the law does not have that provision. CAA has been enacted to give citizenship to those people who have come from Bangladesh and Pakistan after facing religious persecution. No one should oppose this law," he said. Implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) requires the formulation of essential rules, which have been delayed by over four years.