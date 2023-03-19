"When govt, public work together, results are far-reaching": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said when the government and the public work together, the results are far-reaching.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 352 development projects worth Rs 1450 crore in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony at Colvin Talukedars College, CM Adityanath appealed to people to be part of the continuous development process to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of a developed India by 2047 and making it a superpower.

Stressing the importance of good governance and security, the CM said India has a new and elevated global stature under the leadership of PM Modi, with the country now getting an opportunity to lead orgsations such as the G20 and Shanghai Corporation.

The CM said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a dream about developing Lucknow and even initiated and implemented some projects in the city as a member of Parliament from the city. Shaheed Path has become the lifeline of Lucknow's life today because of the combined efforts of Atal-ji when he was our PM and Rajnath-ji, who was then the Union minister for Road Transport and Highways."

He said Lalji Tandon also initiated efforts to help realise Vajpayee's dreams on the ground.

The CM said just a day before the Global Investors Summit (GIS) earlier this year, many infrastructure projects, including three bridges, were dedicated to the state and its people.

As many 1,500 projects were inaugurated on Saturday, he noted.

"LDA (Lucknow Development Authority) is working to find a solution to the city's biggest problem, which is traffic. The foundation stone was laid for the launch of the first phase of the Green Corridor project, which will solve the traffic problem in Lucknow. A road connecting Kisan Path with IIM will be built. Along with this, beautification work is also being done by connecting both banks of the Gomti river. When Ashutosh Tandon was the Urban Development minister, he got the DPR prepared. The project is getting off the ground today," he pointed out.

The CM informed further that a National Inspiration Site was also in the works in the state capital.

"The foundation stone of the National Inspiration Site (Rashtra Prerna Sthal) was laid with the installation of grand statues of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Lucknow's pride, Atal ji," Adityanath said.

Under the 'Smart City Mission', the municipal corporation has initiated efforts to build new parks equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The city's poor would soon be able to derive the benefits of the 4512 housing scheme. Under Operation Kayakalp, schemes aimed at strengthening and building more infrastructure at primary schools were launched.

During the G20 and GIS, the administration got many intersections beautified, the CM noted, adding that their remodelling programme was currently at the initial stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the event.

