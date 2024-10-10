“Whether It Is a Minister, Or Legislator, Disciplinary Action Will Be Taken”: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

With speculation over leadership change and ministers' secret meetings, the party's high command has intervened as a damage control measure. The Congress High Command took serious note due to various statements of the Congress leaders regarding the change of Chief Minister. The High Command has warned to issue a notice to anyone who makes a statement regarding the change of Chief Minister and is ready to take action.

Even as the FIR was registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Muda case, Congress leaders had made statements regarding secret meetings and the change of Chief Minister. Such a statement will embarrass the party as well as the government. So, whether it is a minister, whether it is a legislator, whoever makes such statements AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said to issue a notice. Mallikarjuna Kharge has instructed State Congress in-charge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to do so. He said that there is no change in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Although the High Command has said that he will continue as Chief Minister.

The high command has taken this matter seriously and warned everyone to keep their mouths shut. However, if any leader makes a statement regarding the change of Minister or Chief Minister, a notice will be issued and disciplinary action will be taken against him. The high command has said that it is not right for any minister or MLA to hold a secret meeting or make an open statement.