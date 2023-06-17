"Which toolkit is Modi part of?" Kharge attacks Modi over PSUs

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him which 'toolkit' is he a part of as his government has ruined PSUs and snatched lakhs of government jobs.

"By snatching lakhs of government jobs, ruining PSUs...Which toolkit is @narendramodi part of Doesn't the Modi government believe that PSUs are an important part of the country's economy?" a rough translation of Kharge's tweet in Hindi read.

Sharing data and graphs in a video presentation attached to his tweet, the Congress chief said that the Modi government has done away with 3.84 lakh jobs from seven PSUs, decreased women's employment in the central government by 42 per cent and increased contractual or casual government jobs by 88 per cent.

"Why Modi government snatched 3.84 lakh jobs from only seven PSUs? Why the jobs of women decreased by 42 per cent in the central government? Why Contract/Casual government jobs increased by 88 per cent?" he questioned on Twitter.

Lambasting the BJP government over the 'Make in India' campaign, the Congress chief charged that the 'high voltage propaganda' of "Make in India" was only to 'enhance Modi's image'.

"The high voltage propaganda of "Make in India" was only to enhance its image, what did the country get from it?" Kharge wrote on Twitter.

The Congress and the BJP were recently engaged in a war of words over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society on Friday.

While the Congress president slammed the Centre's move describing it as the "cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and RSS, BJP president JP Nadda hit back saying that it is a "classic example of political indigestion."

