White House statement on India's democracy "tight slap" for Rahul Gandhi: BJP's Zafar Islam

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the recent White House statement "India is a vibrant democracy" is a "tight slap" for the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who the party accused of "maligning the country" on foreign land during his recent visit.

Speaking to ANI, Party National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "Today White House has also said that India is an example of a vibrant democracy. The world is praising India but Rahul Gandhi is making false statements about his own country on foreign soil".

"If people around the World knew something about India...That is the mother of democracy and vibrant democracy. It is sad and beyond any shame... That Rahul Gandhi who is a citizen of this country... Our democracy is being praised all around the world.. World has learned from our democratic process," he added.

While asserting that world is acknowledging that India is a mother of all democracies, Islam said the concept of democracy is just 200-300 years old in other countries

He added: "The White House statement is a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi. He should introspect whether he has taken it upon himself to malign the image of the country. Is his (Rahul Gandhi's) profession restricted to tarnishing the image of the country?" Zafar Islam asked Rahul Gandhi.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has been exposed. It was a conspiracy to defame his own country. The statement of White House is a slap for Rahul Gandhi and his people," the BJP spokesperson added.

Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to the US, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making economic missteps and undermining democratic institutions. "There is a definite capture of the institutions of the country," Gandhi said.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US later this month, the White House on Monday (local time) said that India is a "vibrant democracy" and anybody who happens to travel to New Delhi can see that for themselves.

When asked whether the US is concerned regarding the health of democracy in India, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion."

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the US for a state visit. White House will host PM Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

