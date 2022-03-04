White Stone Hill caves in, several labourers feared trapped in K'taka

Chamarajanagar, (Karnataka) March 4 Several labourers were feared to be trapped inside the White Stone Hill caves of Madahalli village in the Bilikallu quarry area near Chamarajanagar district's Gundlupet here on Friday.

The hill suddenly collapsed while the mine workers were inside the cave. As a result, big boulders of white stone, rolled down the hill and collided with the tipper trucks, vehicles, causing them to overturn.

The police and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and carried out operations along with the local villagers, to rescue trapped workers from inside the mine. According to the officials, six labourers, who were trapped inside, have been been rescued so far.

