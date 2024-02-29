Who Is Abdul Karim Tunda Acquitted by Ajmer TADA Court

The TADA Court Ajmer delivered its final verdict Today (February 29) against a serial bomb blast, Syed Abdul Karim Tunda. Three accused including the mastermind of the Shatabdi bomb Blast.

The case of a serial bomb blast in the Shatabdi Express train against notorious accused Karim Tunda has been pending since 2014. TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act) court has declared Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, as not guilty.

Ajmer, Rajasthan | TADA (Terrorist & Anti-disruptive Activities Act) court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts' main accused Abdul Karim Tunda. — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Ajmer Bom blast and the arrest of Abdul Karim

Terrorist Abdul Karim, also known as Tunda, was previously held in Ghaziabad jail in UP before being transferred to Ajmer on September 24. Tunda, who was apprehended at the Nepal border in 2013, joins his associates Hamimuddin and Irfan, known as Pappu, already incarcerated in Ajmer.

Hailing from Pilkhuwa town in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, Tunda served as an explosive's specialist for Lashkar-e-Taiba during the 1993 bombings. In 1993, Jalis Ansari of Mumbai, along with Azam Gauri and Tunda of Nanded, orchestrated bombings in trains across five major cities to retaliate against the Babri Mosque demolition, under the banner of 'Tanjim Islam alias Muslim'. Tunda is implicated in the 1996 Delhi police headquarters blast and had a red corner notice issued against him by Interpol the same year.