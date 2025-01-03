Who is Alka Lamba? Congress Candidate Against CM Atishi in 2025 Delhi Assembly Election

Congress has announced another candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections, fielding party leader Alka Lamba from the constituency of Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi. The discussions about her candidacy began after Alka Lamba visited the Kalkaji temple on the first day of 2025. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced candidates for all constituencies in the upcoming elections. Atishi, who became Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, has been fielded from the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

There was curiosity about who the Congress and BJP would field against Atishi. Now that Congress has announced its candidate, the focus has shifted to who the BJP will nominate. Reports suggest that former BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, is likely to be given the nomination from this constituency. Congress has so far announced 48 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, while AAP has announced candidates for all 70 constituencies.

Despite being part of the India Alliance, AAP and Congress could not come to an agreement on an alliance in Delhi. As a result, AAP has announced its own slate of candidates, while Congress has fielded strong contenders against key AAP leaders. For example, former MP Sandeep Dixit has been nominated to contest against Arvind Kejriwal, and Farhad Suri has been fielded against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Alka Lamba, who was the MLA for the Chandni Chowk constituency from 2015 to 2020, has been given the ticket to contest against Atishi. This time, Congress has nominated former MP J.P. Agarwal for the Chandni Chowk constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Lamba secured third place.

Alka Lamba's political career began as a student leader at Delhi University. In 2003, she contested elections from Moti Nagar assembly constituency against former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana of the BJP, gaining significant attention. Lamba has been with Congress for over 20 years. She resigned from the party in December 2014 and joined AAP.

In 2015, she won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat, but she resigned from AAP in 2019, citing insulting treatment. She later returned to Congress, which resulted in her MLA status being canceled.