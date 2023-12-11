Who is Mohan Yadav? The new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Today, Bhartiya Janta Party has named Mohan Yadav as a Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav's unexpected appointment as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has raised eyebrows among political analysts and within his own party. Mohan Yadhav is a 58-year-old leader hailing from the Yadav OBC community. Despite the Yadav community traditionally holding less influence, this strategic decision by the BJP aims to diversify leadership and potentially secure broader support, given that OBCs make up over half of the state's population. The announcement follows the BJP's decisive victory over the Congress in Madhya Pradesh just 15 days ago.

Let's delve into who Mohan Yadav is:

1. Mohan Yadav has an impressive political track record, having been elected as a three-time legislator from the South Ujjain constituency.

2. He previously served as the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing Chouhan-led government.

3. His affiliation with the OBC community played a crucial role in his selection as the Chief Minister designate.

4. Mohan Yadav is associated with the RSS, the ideological parent of the ruling BJP.

5. Engaged in student politics since the 1980s, he has been linked to the ABVP, an organization connected to the RSS.

6. He was appointed to the BJP's MP working committee in 2003.

7. From 2004 to 2010, he chaired the Ujjain Development Authority, holding a minister of state rank.

8. He led the Bhopal unit of the MP State Tourism Development Corporation from 2011 to 2013.

9. Mohan Yadav successfully retained the South Ujjain seat in the 2013, 2018, and 2023 elections.

10. In June 2020, he was inducted into the cabinet and oversaw the Higher Education portfolio until the end of the government's tenure.

11. Notably, Mohan Yadav, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is highly educated, holding degrees in BSc, LLB, and a master's in political science. Impressively, he also holds an MBA and a doctorate, showcasing a comprehensive and diverse academic background.