Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? All You Need to Know About the Rs 500 Crore Beneficiary in Ratan Tata’s Will

A revelation has emerged from the recently opened will of the late Ratan Tata. The industrialist has allocated one-third of his wealth, amounting to over Rs 500 crore, to Mohini Mohan Dutta—an person about whom little is known. The nature of Tata’s relationship with Dutta remains unclear, adding to the intrigue surrounding this bequest. The mention of Dutta’s name in the will has reportedly come as a shock to the Tata family.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta, a resident of Jamshedpur, has been associated with the travel sector for decades. His inheritance of over Rs 500 crore from Ratan Tata’s will has raised curiosity, resembling a plot from a film. Dutta's family owned the Stallion travel agency, which merged with Taj Services, a part of the Taj Group of Hotels, in 2013. The Dutta family held an 80% stake in Stallion, while Tata Industries owned 20%. Additionally, Mohini Dutta serves as the director of TC Travel Service, a company affiliated with Thomas Cook.

Sources reveal that Dutta was an old colleague of Ratan Tata, and the Tata family was well aware of their connection. Ratan Tata’s death certificate mentions his half-sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy, while legal expert Darius Khambata declined to comment on Dutta’s role in Tata’s life.

The Dutta family's bond with the Tatas extended beyond business. One of Dutta’s two daughters worked at Tata Trusts for nine years until 2024 and was previously employed at Taj Hotels.

A Relationship Spanning Six Decades

Mohini Mohan Dutta made headlines during Ratan Tata’s funeral in October 2024, where he reflected on their 60-year-long relationship. Recalling their first meeting at Dealers Hotel in Jamshedpur, Dutta shared, "Ratan Tata was 24 years old at the time. He helped me and brought me forward."

Ratan Tata’s Obituary: Wealth Distribution Under Legal Scrutiny

Mohini Mohan Dutta was among the invitees at an event commemorating Ratan Tata’s birth anniversary at NCPA, Mumbai, in December 2024.

Ratan Tata, known for his philanthropy, allocated a significant portion of his wealth to charitable causes. His will includes provisions for his half-sisters, while a major part of his assets has been designated for the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Ratan Tata Endowment Trust.

Tata’s wealth includes luxury cars such as Ferrari and Maserati, expensive paintings, startup shares, and other investments. His personal investment vehicle, RNT Associates, had assets worth Rs 186 crore by 2023, with its current market value likely having grown significantly.

The allocation of Tata’s assets is now under legal review. As per legal experts, the probate process requires submission of Tata’s death certificate and certification from the High Court. The entire process could take up to six months before final distribution is completed.