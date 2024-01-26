Who is Rakesh Kushwaha? Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Body Double in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a shocking claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is using a body double during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sarma, citing a media report, said that the former Congress chief sits in a coupe that can only accommodate eight people, while his body double sits in the front of the bus and waves to people.

“The Rahul Gandhi that everyone sees in the front of the bus is not the real Rahul Gandhi,” Sarma said. He added, “Rahul sits in that coupe, which can only accommodate eight people. This body double looks like Rahul Gandhi from a distance and people say that he walks the path for Rahul Gandhi. While Rahul Gandhi enjoys tea and breakfast with his close colleagues.”

Who is Rahul Gandhi’s body double?

The name of the body double or duplicate of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is Rakesh Kushwaha. Rakesh Kushwaha, who wears a gray beard and a white T-shirt, looks like Rahul Gandhi. Rakesh, who is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been participating in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Imphal, Manipur on January 14.