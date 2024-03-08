Who is Sudha Murty? All You Need To Know About The Infosys Co-founder and Latest Rajya Sabha Nominee

Sudha Murthy, renowned as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and writer, has been appointed as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha through a presidential nomination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news on social media, expressing his happiness at Sudha Murthy's nomination. He highlighted her significant contributions to social service, charity, and education, praising her inspiring work.

Sudha Murthy, known for her simplicity, gained attention last year when a viral photo showed her sitting on the ground, cooking food in an earthen pot. Despite her accomplished background, Sudha Murthy's down-to-earth nature resonates with many.

Here's a quick overview of Sudha Murthy's life: Born on August 19, 1950, in Shigaon, North Karnataka, she graduated in Electrical Engineering from BVB College of Engineering and Technology, being the first woman among 150 students to gain admission. Sudha Murthy is the wife of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and has two children, daughter Akshata Murthy and son Rohan Murthy. Akshata is an Indian fashion designer in the UK and is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is Sudha Murthy's son-in-law. Rohan Murthy is the founder of the Murthy Classical Library of India and the digital transformation startup Soroko.

Sudha Murthy once shared a memory about teaching her son the value of money and kindness. She encouraged him to redirect funds from an extravagant birthday party to support the education of the driver's children. Years later, her son initiated a scholarship to aid the families of soldiers killed in the 2001 Parliament attack, illustrating the importance of teaching children about money and compassion.