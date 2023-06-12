"Why does Congress remember Maa Narmada, Ganga only during elections?" asks Home Minister Narottam Mishra about Priyanka Gandhi's visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to the state and asked why the Congress remembers Maa Narmada, Ganga only at the time of elections. They are electoral Hindus, he said.

"Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Jabalpur today. With whom is she sharing the stage? The leaders of Congress who call women item (referring to former CM Kamal Nath). Why Maa Narmada, Maa Ganga is remembered only at the time of elections? They (Congress) are electoral Hindu," Mishra said.

When they (Congress) took a dip in Maa Ganga, then they got only two seats in the last Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Same thing will occur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday launched the election campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls to be held at the end of this year and also addressed a rally on the occasion.

Meanwhile commenting on the Ganga Jamna School row in Damoh, Mishra said, "The investigation is going in the right direction and those who are absconding, action will be taken against all of them. Anyone who is concerned, or if it is a mafia, then bulldozer action is taken against them in the state."

When asked about bulldozer action in Ganga Jamna School row, he said to wait till tomorrow.

In the meantime, reacting to the remark of former CM Kamal Nath over the Ladli Bahna Yojana, the home minister said, "Congress cheated farmers, youth and women in the state. He (Kamal Nath) is a businessman, so he will not understand the love and dedication. The traders will only understand about fraud."

The Congress workers have seen what was the condition of Vallabh Bhavan in the 15 months rule of the Congress party in the state after the last assembly polls. Even the works of the party workers were also not done without the money, he added.

