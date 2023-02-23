Why Friday is a dry day for drug smugglers on Pakistan border

Amritsar/Ferozepur, Feb 23: Friday is a dry day for drug smugglers on the Punjab border when it is all quiet on the western front. The reason being that ISI-backed smugglers in Pakistan, who send narcotic drugs across the border into Punjab, pause their nefarious activities because Friday, known as Jummah in the Islamic calendar, is considered a holy day when people congregate for offering prayers.

A BSF commandant in Amritsar told indianarrative.com, "We have observed that the drone intrusions from across the border do not take place on Friday since Muslims consider 'Jummah' as a holy day meant for offering prayers to Allah."

However, the BSF teams along the border remain alert on Friday as well since these unscrupulous desperadoes are capable of changing their approach to exploit any easing of the vigil.

Punjab police inspector Kawaljit Rai posted in Khemkaran police station bordering Pakistan, also said that during the Islamic holy days, the 'Pandhis' (foot travellers) engaged for retrieving contraband and weapons from fields on the Indian side along the International Border, are not seen around as they know that the Pakistani smugglers do not operate on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohnish Chawla confirms that the drone and drug recovery dates over an extended period clearly show that smuggling from across the border is paused on Islamic holy days.

It is ironic indeed that the merchants of death take a day off under the belief that their sins for destroying lives and livelihoods will be washed away by a weekly prayer.

A study by four social scientists from Cambridge University titled, 'Days of Action or Restraint? How the Islamic Calendar Impacts Violence,' established that the so-called 'Jehadi' activities recede on holy days like Fridays and during the month-long Ramadan. The study takes into account a 10-year period starting from 2004 to 2014.

