"Why no action against them?" Kerala HC tears into Pinarayi Vijayan govt over boat tragedy

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 9 : The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over the recent boat capsize tragedy at Tanur in the State's Mallapuram district that had claimed the lives of at least 22 people.

The court made the observation after initiating a suo motu case into the matter. The High Court also directed the Malappuram District Collector to file a report on May 12.

The Court also sought the details of the port officer in charge of the area.

The court also criticised the Kerala Government for its inaction against officers responsible for the tragic boat incidents. "Why there is no action against them," the court asked.

The Division Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran observed, "This is not the first time. There would be some investigation or recommendations whenever there is an incident like this. Everything is forgotten. It's happening again. People die. Nobody is responsible, except the operator. Who is in charge of inland navigation?"

"We do not know the details. We are proposing to initiate action. Some crime is registered. This has been done in this case also. But no operator can do all this on his own. It's all because some support is received, either deliberately or otherwise. We have to come to the route of the problem. It's shocking to see so many deaths and that too in a State like Kerala. Who is the port officer in that area?" the bench said further.

"There was no one to monitor even the police. Why? Our endeavour is to ensure that this will not happen in the future. Every time large lives are lost. Our heart is bleeding as several children died," it said.

"Mahakavi Kumaranasan died by drowning, when Redeemer, the boat he was travelling capsized in River Pallana in 1924. Similar incidents are still happening. How many more will have to see?" the bench added.

The court concluded the order by saluting the people of Tanur, Parappanangadi, etc who risked their lives in order to save others.

