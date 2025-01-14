Why should Centre take credit if states cover maximum amount: Singh Deo on Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Bhopal, Jan 14 Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo criticised the Ayushman Bharat Yojana on Tuesday, asserting that the scheme burdens state governments financially while the Centre takes undue credit for its implementation.

He emphasised that the majority of the healthcare expenses under the scheme are borne by states, prompting several of them to launch their own health initiatives.

Speaking to IANS, Singh Deo pointed out that under Ayushman Bharat, the Centre provides only Rs 50,000 as an insurance premium per family, while states cover additional expenses from their budgets.

"Why should the Centre claim credit when state governments are spending far more than their share to provide comprehensive health coverage?" he questioned.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for families Below the Poverty Line (BPL) and Rs 50,000 for those above it.

Singh Deo pointed out that states like Delhi and West Bengal have opted out of the scheme, arguing that their own health initiatives are more comprehensive.

"The BJP claims that people in Delhi and West Bengal are being denied the benefits of Ayushman Bharat due to the non-BJP governments' refusal to implement the scheme. But the reality is that these states are spending more on healthcare and ensuring better access than the Centre's scheme offers," Singh Deo said.

Singh Deo highlighted the global push for universal healthcare, saying, "At the international level, there has been a consensus for the last 30-50 years that every citizen should receive complete health facilities, from minor treatments to critical care, funded through public money. While the United Nations set a target for universal healthcare, many countries, including India, have yet to fully achieve it. The new target is 2030."

"Ayushman Bharat is just an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Yojana introduced by former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh. It carries forward the idea but falls short in its execution, as states end up bearing most of the financial burden," he added.

Citing Chhattisgarh as an example, Singh Deo explained, "When the scheme began, approximately Rs 1,800 crore was spent on its implementation, with the Centre contributing only Rs 350 crore. The remaining expenses, including costs exceeding Rs 5 lakh per family, were borne by the state government. This makes it evident that the Centre's contribution is limited to the premium, while states cover the larger share of expenses."

He argued that states should have more control over healthcare spending if they are contributing the majority of funds.

"Why should the Centre take credit for a scheme when states are the ones spending more to ensure its success?", he asked.

The Delhi government has also resisted implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, arguing that it would "downgrade" existing healthcare programmes in the national Capital.

A recent petition by seven BJP MPs seeking the scheme's implementation has been opposed by the Delhi government.

The Delhi administration has maintained that its own health initiatives provide better coverage and services than the Centre's scheme.

Singh Deo's remarks come amid ongoing debates over the role of the Centre and states in healthcare financing, with questions being raised about the effectiveness and credit distribution of Ayushman Bharat.

