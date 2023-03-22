Widespread rainfall in next 3 days across Himachal Pradesh: IMD head

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 : Widespread rainfall is expected in the next three days across the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Head (Himachal) Surinder Paul said on Wednesday.

While talking to , Surinder Paul said, "There is widespread rain and little snowfall in different parts of the state. Hailstorms are also expected. The temperature has decreased overall in various places in the state. We are expecting widespread rainfall in the next three days across Himachal Pradesh."

"Around March 24, we are expecting widespread rainfall. Snowfall may also occur in some areas of the upper districts. Recovery is being made for the precipitation deficit, but it is not much. The deficit for March was around 80 per cent which has come down to 50 per cent," he added.

During the past 24 hours, there has been dry weather in the state and for the past two days, the state has received rain and snowfall.

The temperatures in the state have dropped down by 5 to 7 degree Celsius.

"After March 23 evening there will be another Western Disturbance and rain is forecasted for the state. The districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu will have snowfall. The temperatures will rise today and on March 24 and 25," he added.

The locals in Shimla expressed their delight as rain lashed the queen of hills on Sunday.

People were seen carrying umbrellas amid the rain and chilly weather.

While talking to , a local said, "We are loving the rain. It's the government of Sukhu (Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) so the rain had to happen. I congratulate everyone on the fresh spell of rain."

"The cold is back again. As soon as it rains, the temperature dips and this is what has happened now," he added.

