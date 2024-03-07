Widow Remarriage Incentive Scheme Launched in Jharkhand, a First in the Country

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren recently commented on the state's Widow Remarriage Promotion Scheme, highlighting the inclusive nature of Jharkhand's society. He emphasized the state's commitment to supporting single women by providing pensions and ensuring their welfare. Soren underscored the diverse and pluralistic fabric of Jharkhand, acknowledging the importance of considering multiple communities and religions in policymaking. This statement reflects the government's efforts to address social issues and promote inclusivity across different segments of society.

In a first of its kind initiative in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday launched ‘Vidhwa Punarvivah Protsahan Yojana’ (widow remarriage incentive scheme) under which, women who chose to get married again after the death of their husbands, will be given an incentive of Rs 2 lakh by the government.

According to officials, the beneficiary should be of marriageable age and not a government employee, pensioner or income tax payer. To avail the benefits, the beneficiary will have to apply within one year from the date of remarriage and submit the death certificate of her late husband.

Government employees, pensioners and income tax payers have been kept out of this scheme, they said. Child Development and Social Welfare Secretary Manoj Kumar said women who are alone in society after the death of their life partners become helpless and may make a fresh start again. The state will provide financial assistance to all such widows if they choose to get married again, he said.

“In order to empower the women, Vidhwa Punarvivah Protsahan Yojana’ was launched by Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday under which Rs 2 lakh is being provided to the widows getting married again. The scheme will give a boost to the self confidence of widows and change the social opinion towards the remarriage of the women” added Kumar.

