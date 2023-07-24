Wild elephant destroying crops captured in Erode, translocated in another forest range

Chennai, July 24 The Tamil Nadu forest department has captured a wild elephant that was regularly raiding crops in the Kadambur hills by tranquilising it.

The elephant which is around 40 years old was later translocated to Talamalai forest range in Sathyamangalam division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). It was captured during the late hours of Sunday and translocated early Monday morning.

The farmers of the area had been complaining regularly to the forest department to capture the elephant that had been damaging crops in Kadambur, Athiyur, Pavalkuttai and other forest fringe areas.

The forest department granted permission for capturing and translocating the elephant after receiving complaints from the farmers in large numbers.

The team led by the district forest officer, Erode, N. Venkatesh Prabhu, consulted veterinarians and forest officials and decided to capture the elephant. It also decided against using Kumki elephants for the operation.

The elephant was located on a plot of land along the Kadambur- Pavalakittai road and veterinarians S. Sadasivam and A. Prakash fired four darts to tranquilise the animal. It was then captured and translocated to Talamalai forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

