"Will be remembered for his contribution to Bengali literature": PM Modi condoles demise of Samaresh Majumdar

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of renowned Bengali author Samaresh Majumdar, saying that he will be remembered for his contribution to "Bengali literature".

On Monday, Samaresh Majumdar passed away in the evening around 5:45 pm. The award-winning writer was 79.

PM Modi said the departed author's work captured different aspects of the society and culture of West Bengal.

"Shri Samaresh Majumdar will be remembered for his contribution to Bengali literature. His works capture different aspects of the society and culture of West Bengal. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief on the death of the Bengali author, calling it an "irreparable loss to the literary world".

Majumdar is also known for 'Uttoradhikar', 'Kaalpurush', 'Satkahan', and 'Adventures of Detective Arjun'.The writer-poet has innumerable accolades under his belt, including Sahitya Akademi Award which he won for 'Kalbela' in 1984.

Apart from this, he has been conferred the Anand Award and Bankim Award. In 2018, the West Bengal government honoured him with the 'Banga Bibhushan' award.

