Will bring out another scam of Thackeray govt tomorrow: Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said that he will bring out another scam of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Addressing a press conference, Somaiya said, "Tomorrow, I will bring out another scandal of the Thackeray government. I will answer why I was not reachable."

He added, "Property of a dozen MVA leaders attached by ED-- Anil Deshmukh, Shridhar Patankar, Nawab Malik and their property attached. Sanjay Raut, Yashwant Jadhav, Ajit Pawar, and others' property attached too."

However, it is worth mentioning that a case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

"As per the rules, I or the lawyer can go, we are giving all the information in the court, Vikrant's campaign started from 1997-98. Vikrant's event was symbolic. Shivsena had given support to save Vikrant. Started in 1997. Sanjay Raut accused me of Uddhav Thackeray's statement", he said.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

( With inputs from ANI )

