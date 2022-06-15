Will Delhi get relief from scorching heat on Thursday?

New Delhi, June 15 After most of the stations in Delhi NCR registered maximum temperatures above 41.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Thursday.

The forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday said: "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers towards evening/late night accompanied with gusty wind speeds 30-40 kmph."

The maximum temperature on Thursday would be considerably down at 39 degrees Celsius compared to Wednesday's 42.2 degrees Celsius.

"Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies" are the reason given by IMD for the expected relief.

Since March, Delhi NCR and most parts in plains of NW India have witnessed spells of heat waves, barring a torrential thunderstorm in mid-May that broke not just several records but uprooted more than 200 old trees, created havoc with water-logging and subsequent traffic jams.

Meanwhile, almost all other stations recorded maximum temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius across Delhi NCR. Palam recorded 42.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 42.6, Ridge 44.1, Aya Nagar 43.2, Jafarpur 43.4, Mungeshpur 45.1, Najafgarh 45.3, Pitampura 44.8, Sports Complex near Akshardham 44.9, and Mayur Vihar recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius.

While Gurugram recorded maximum temperature of 42.7, Noida recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

