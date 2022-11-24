"Will ensure strict punishment": Amit Shah breaks silence on Shraddha Walker murder case

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure Shraddha Walkar's killer will get the strictest punishment."Delhi Police, prosecution will ensure whoever killed Shraddha Walkar will get strictest punishment in least time," Amit Shah said at a media event.Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha`s father`s complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together in a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha`s father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police`s interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed off stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge. Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days. But other than his confession and circumstantial clues, police have not made any major piece of evidence public. Investigators recovered bone fragments from forests in Chhattarpur and Gurugram, found some bloodstains in the flat, and recovered a saw, but forensic tests are yet to conclusively prove that these are linked to the case. Police say Poonawala confessed to the crime but their contention is not admissible in court unless backed by hard proof.