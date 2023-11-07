'Will protect culture, customs', Kharge's appeal to voters in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

New Delhi, Nov 7 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appealed to the people to vote for the grand old party "as it will protect the culture and customs".

For the voters in Chhattisgarh, Kharge said in a post on X: "Chhattisgarhiya is the best! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote."

"We have full confidence that there will be governance on the basis of justice in Chhattisgarh and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said.

Appealing to the people of Mizoram, Kharge said, "People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life. They want a peaceful, stable, development oriented government.

"Today is the time to choose it. Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change," the Congress chief added.

The voting for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday morning. And in Chhattisgarh the voting is underway in 20 out of 90-Assembly seats in the first phase.

Voting for the rest of the 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

