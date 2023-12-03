Will revive democracy in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Dedicating Congress' in the Assembly elections to Telangana’s martyrs, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the party will work to revive democracy in the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The Congress leader told mediapersons at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan that the state secretariat will be thrown open for public while the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, will be renamed as Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.

Revanth Reddy, who is the front-runner for the CM's post, assured that the government will work to help the poor and take Telangana ahead on the path of development.

Alleging that democratic values were undermined by the BRS government, the TPCC chief said the Congress will work to revive the same and will be in the forefront to protect human rights.

He recalled that it was on December 3, 2009 when Srikanta Chary laid down his life for Telangana, adding that the mandate given by the people of state on December 3, 2023 is a fitting tribute to him.

Revanth Reddy also thanked BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao for congratulating the Congress on its election victory, and assured that the party will respect the opposition parties and take them along in running the government.

He hoped that BRS will show the same spirit in the future.

Stating that the mandate given by the people has increased Congress' responsibility, he assured that the party will fulfil all its promises.

He also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered Telangana for 21 days, inspired him and all the Congress leaders and workers in the state, he said.

Revanth Reddy also thanked Congress ally CPI and promised that the party will take the help of CPI-M, Telangana Jana Samithi and other parties in running the government in an effective manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor