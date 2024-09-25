Will start movement against smart meters from Oct 1: RJD

Patna, Sep 25 The RJD said on Wednesday that they will start the movement against the pre-paid smart meter from October 1 and also appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the movement.

“People should stop the installation of smart meters in their homes. The power distribution companies are exploiting the public through these devices and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is accountable for the situation,” RJD state president Jagadanand Singh.

“I am urging people to give them (smart meters) two months and if the situation remains unresolved, I would appeal to people to physically remove the smart meters from their homes,” Singh said.

Singh also accused the power distribution companies of excessively charging residents in both urban and rural areas. He further claimed that the electricity tariff in Bihar is the highest in the country compared to other states.

“Bihar is on the verge of a revolution. Mahatma Gandhi’s initiation of the freedom struggle also started in Bihar. The state now faces a similar moment,” Singh added.

He emphasised that the RJD, along with its alliance partners, would lead the movement against smart meters and would become the ‘voice of the people’.

Singh also highlighted the legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating that Lalu Yadav had successfully advocated for rural electricity to be included in the UPA government’s common minimum program in 2004.

Singh criticised the current NDA government, accusing it of corruption in the electricity sector.

“Although the Union government sanctioned Rs 23,000 crore for power reforms, the Bihar government awarded contracts to companies that are overcharging consumers,” Singh said.

