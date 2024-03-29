Will take everyone along to ensure BJP's victory in Belagavi: Jagadish Shettar

Bengaluru, March 29 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday that he will unite everyone to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency from where he will contest on a BJP ticket.

"Belagavi is not new to me. I have been connected to Belagavi for 30 years. I will take all leaders into confidence and work. Hubballi city is my birthplace. Belagavi is my 'Karma Bhoomi'. I have worked in the district during Covid and floods. The Suvarna Soudha (state legislature) came up in the location that I chose in Belagavi. The inauguration of Suvarna Soudha was carried out during my tenure as the CM," Shettar told the mediapersons.

"There is talk that I am an outsider. Belagavi is my 'Karma Bhoomi'. I will buy a house in Belagavi and stay here," he stated.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare, wondered if Shettar had come to Belagavi to fool the people.

She questioned his contribution to Belagavi, noting that Shettar had been elected six times as an MLA, served as CM, and was the state president of the BJP.

She also said his own party workers had started a "go back" campaign.

Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Laxmi Hebbalkar, was fielded as the Congress' candidate against Shettar.

