‘With Operation Sindoor, PM Modi Will End Terrorism,’ Say Wives Of Pahalgam Massacre Victims (Watch Video)

At least nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were the focus of India's Operation Sindoor, which was initiated early on Wednesday, May 7. The operation was called 'Sindoor', after the red vermilion garments that Hindu married ladies typically wear. This occurred weeks after the horrific assault in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The women were left to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident after the attackers separated the men and women, killed the males, and spared the women. One of the terrorists yelled, "Go, tell Modi," after killing a man in front of his wife.

The operation has received a response from the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam catastrophe. Pragati Jagdale, the widow of Santosh Jagdale, said, "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters," to the news agency ANI. "I started crying when I heard the name of this procedure. "The government has my sincere gratitude," she stated.

Modi ji has shown Pakistan that we will not sit quietly, she said, adding that with Operation Sindoor, PM Modi will end terrorism.

#WATCH | Pune | Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, says, "Modi ji has shown Pakistan that we will not sit quietly. I feel, with #OperationSindoor, PM Modi will end terrorism." pic.twitter.com/CVcVBwNZdX — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Shubham Dwivedi was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack. His wife Ashanya Dwivedi told PTI, "I thank the government for taking revenge for my husband's death. This is the start of retaliation. I am aware that Modi ji will not give up until he has eradicated the terrorists. He has convinced us that every terror site will be demolished. 'Operation Sindoor' is the name he gave this strike, demonstrating that we had exacted the retribution we intended.”

VIDEO | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Here's what Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack, says on #OperationSindoor:



"This is the beginning of revenge. I know that Modiji won't stop till he wipes them (terrorists) off completely. He… pic.twitter.com/NIpGcNBDFg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2025

"The military's action is good, and by naming it Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. Some days I still cry. We have been waiting for PM Modi to do this, and he has responded appropriately. We must eradicate terrorists," Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was slain in the Pahalgam terror attack, told ANI.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Kaustubh Ganbote lost his life in the #PahalgamTerrorAttack.



In Pune, his wife, Sangita Ganbote, says, "The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were… pic.twitter.com/2qyzq4iM4m — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Also Read: Why Was It Named Operation Sindoor? India Strikes 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan to Avenge Pahalgam Massacre

The incident also left quite a few other women widowed. When her husband, Navy officer Vinay Narwal, was shot dead on their honeymoon, Himanshi Narwal, only 24, had been married for six days. When Shital Kalathiya and her two kids were on vacation, her husband, Shailesh, passed away. Sohini Adhikari saw her husband Bitan shot in front of their son, who was three years old. Yatishbhai, Kajalben Parmar's spouse, was killed. Sheela Ramachandran was ill and decided to stay in Kochi and not join her family on that trip, and was in deep grief when she learnt that her husband, N Ramachandran, had been murdered in front of their grandkids.