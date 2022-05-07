Within 48 hours, Centre notifies appointment of two judges to Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 7 The Centre has notified the appointment of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as judges to the apex court, two days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment. The collegium is headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, to be judge of the Supreme Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. In another notification, the ministry said: "the President is pleased to appoint Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, judge of Gujarat High Court, to be judge of Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia hails from Madanpur, a remote village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He is an alumni of Sainik School, Lucknow and did his graduation and law from the University of Allahabad.

A second generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at the Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000. He was the first chief standing counsel in the Uttarakhand High Court, and was later an Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2004. He was elevated as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court in November 2008 and later became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh on 10 January, 2021.

Justice Pardiwala was born on 12 August, 1965 in Mumbai. He did his schooling in St. Joseph Convent School in his home town Valsad (South Gujarat). He graduated from the J P Arts College, Valsad and went on to obtain a degree in law from the K.M. Mulji Law College, Valsad in 1988.

Justice Pardiwala started practising law in the Gujarat High Court in 1990. He was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1994. He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the High Court of Gujarat in the year 2002 and held the office till the date of his elevation to the bench on 17 February, 2011. Justice Pardiwala has around 1012 reportable judgements on varied subjects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor