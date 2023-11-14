Woman dies, 26 rescued as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 One woman died in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, said officials on Tuesday, adding that five people jumped from the upper floors in panic, and 26 others were rescued.

The fire had erupted in vehicles parked in the ground floor of the residential building, said a fire department officer.

At least 26 people were rescued from the building.

The blaze had obstructed the exit of the building, prompting dramatic rescue efforts.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg,a car fire call was received from the Laxmi Nagar area on Tuesday at 1:03 a.m.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Subsequently, when the call reported that people were trapped in the building, an additional five tenders were sent, bringing the total to eight fire tenders at the scene.

“At 4:25 a.m., the flames were successfully extinguished. The building, which includes ground plus three residential floors with car parking, was affected,” said Garg.

“Out of 31 persons 26 were successfully rescued by DFS personnel. Additionally, five people jumped from balconies, while 10 individuals were swiftly taken to GTB, LBS, and Hedgewar hospitals. Unfortunately, one woman, who was initially rescued by DFS, was declared dead,” said Garg.

“During the rescue operations, one DFS personnel named Samay Singh, stationed at MIP Fire Station, experienced breathing problems and sustained injuries. He was promptly transported to LBS Hospital and discharged after receiving first aid,” Garg added.

More details were awaited.

