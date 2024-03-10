Woman dies as mentally-ill son allegedly sets Gurugram flat on fire

Gurugram, March 10 A woman, injured in a fire at her Gurugram flat, succumbed in a hospital on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Renu Shah, 59, a resident of Vipul Green Society in Sector 48.

She was residing with her 26-year-old son while her husband, Ashish Shah, was out for work.

Police said that it was suspected that the couple's son, who is mentally ill, set her on fire after a clash late on Sunday, causing a fire that spread through their flat.

As per locals, the couple's son used to fight with his parents physically.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor