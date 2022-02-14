Woman dies on the spot after being crushed by pickup truck

A woman has died in an accident at Bhilwara in Rajasthan. A woman was crushed by a pickup truck. The woman died on the spot in the accident. The wheel of the pickup ran over the woman's head. The incident has been captured on CCTV. Kanchan Devi, who was working as a laborer in the agricultural market, was going for tea. At the same time a pickup driver was reversing the vehicle. Kanchan Devi was hit by a speeding pickup.

The pickup truck did not stop even after the collision. The wheel of the car went over the woman's head. As a result, the woman died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident. The pickup driver fled the scene shortly after the accident. Police have seized the pickup truck. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV. Kanchan Devi's family has demanded compensation. Kanchan Devi wanted to work in Krishi Mandai. The accident happened while going for tea during work.