Woman flees for life after attack by stray dogs in posh Noida society

By IANS | Published: April 20, 2023 12:00 AM 2023-04-20T00:00:03+5:30 2023-04-20T00:15:07+5:30

Noida, April 20 In a shocking incident, a woman, walking her pet dog in a park inside a ...

Woman flees for life after attack by stray dogs in posh Noida society | Woman flees for life after attack by stray dogs in posh Noida society

Woman flees for life after attack by stray dogs in posh Noida society

Next

Noida, April 20 In a shocking incident, a woman, walking her pet dog in a park inside a posh Noida society, had to flee for her life after she was attacked by a pack by stray dogs, as per a video that has gone viral.

The incident was reported from Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 on Tuesday evening, as per information available. The video shows the woman running a considerable distance to reach safety, while holding her pet dog in her arms, as the stray dogs continue to chase her and try to bite her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Mahagun moderne society Mahagun moderne society