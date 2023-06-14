Woman from Hyderabad stabbed to death by Brazilian in London

Hyderabad, June 14 A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, has been stabbed to death in London's Wembley.

Tejaswini Reddy had gone to London for higher studies. According to information received by her family here on Wednesday, she was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate on Tuesday.

The woman's family resides in Sriram Nagar in the Turkayamjal area in Hyderabad.

Tejaswini had completed her Masters two months ago and was planning to return home.

She was sharing a flat in Neeld Crescent, Wembley with three others including a Brazilian, who had recently moved in.

Another flatmate, a 28-year-old woman, was injured in the attack by the Brazilian man. She is stated to be out of danger. The motive behind the crime was not known.

Police have arrested the 24-year-old Brazilian. Another suspect was also detained for questioning.

Tejaswini's family has appealed to the Centre, and the Telangana government to help in bringing home her mortal remains.

