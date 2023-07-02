Woman held at Delhi airport after 20 live ammunition, 3 cartridges found in luggage

New Delhi [India], July 2 : A woman travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on an Akasa Air's flight was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to Mumbai on Saturday after 20 live ammunition and 3 empty cartridges were recovered from her luggage.

"The woman, namely, Yashi Singh, who was supposed to take flight QP-1411 with her father Harinath Singh to Mumbai was stopped at Terminal 2 of the IGI airport on July 1 at 10 am," DCP airport said.

The woman was detained after the DIAL screener detected 20 live rounds of .32 mm calibre and 3 empty cartridges at level-4 from her registered bag.

After a preliminary inquiry, the lady passenger failed to produce valid documents in support of the ammunition recovered from her luggage and hence she was handed over to the IGI Police Station for further action.

However, it was claimed by the female passenger that her father had a valid license for said cartridges, police said.

"The verification of the statement is yet to be made. We still have to check whether Singh holds a valid licence," DCP said.

Following the incident, a First Information Report under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor