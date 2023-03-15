Woman held at IGI with over 2 kg amphetamine

New Delhi, March 15 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it has arrested a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.39 kg of amphetamine.

NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said the woman was identified as Syeeda Abida.

She had plans to travel from Delhi to Doha by a Qatar Airline flight but was apprehended at IGI Airport on March 10.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that said contraband was to be delivered at Doha as per direction of her friend namely one Mushtaqh who is a resident of California. Further direction to hand over the said contraband was supposed to be delivered in Doha by Mushtaqh," said Singh.



