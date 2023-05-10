Woman house surgeon stabbed to death by patient in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 A woman house surgeon died after a patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara in a violent condition, stabbed her and four others early on Wednesday.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

A medical official said the man, who was in a violent condition when brought to the hospital, picked up a surgical blade and attacked Vandana Das multiple times when she was attending to him.

"She was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite best efforts, her life could not be saved," said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

According to an eyewitness, the 42-year-old school teacher Sandeep from Pooyapalli in Kollam district, had created a ruckus in his home and was brought to the hospital by police after he suffered injuries.

Sandeep, according to local legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, said was undergoing de-addiction therapy.

"It's very sad that despite such incidents happening frequently, no action is taken after a probe. Stringent action should be taken in such cases," said the

film star-turned-politician.

Ironically, the incident took place when some police officials were present at the hospital.

As the news spread, hundreds of doctors rushed to the hospital where her body is kept.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor