Woman injects poison to female patient for only Rs 23,000 at PGI

Chandigarh: A woman, posing as a staff member of PGI Chandigarh, gave a poisonous injection to a female patient under a conspiracy hatched by the patient’s brother to kill her for marrying outside caste. The police have arrested four people in this case.

The woman who gave the injection on November 15 was identified as 20-year-old Jaspreet Kaur of Sangrur. She was persuaded by Jasmeet Singh (23) of Rajpura to do so for only Rs 3,000. Jasmeet Singh was angry with his sister Harmeet Kaur, the patient after she married Gurvinder Singh last year. Buta Singh (38) and his associate Mandeep Singh (25) of Patiala district have been found involved in the case. Both are relatives of Jasmeet Singh. The police have arrested all of them.

Further investigation into the case is going on, Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said.

“The accused Jaspreet Kaur works as a helper in Patiala. So, she knew the process of pushing injections. She was arrested from Sangrur by a special team formed under the SHO of Sector-11,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh SSP

Woman patient put on ventilator